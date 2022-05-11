Maybank to raise base rate, base lending rate

PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) will revise upwards its base rate (BR) and base lending rate (BLR) by 25 basis points effective Friday, following the increase in Bank Negara Malaysia’s Overnight Policy Rate (OPR).

Maybank’s BR will be higher from 1.75% per annum to 2.00% per annum, while its BLR will be revised from 5.40% per annum to 5.65% per annum. Similarly, the Islamic base rate and base financing rate will be increased by 25 basis points from 1.75% per annum to 2.00% per annum and from 5.40% per annum to 5.65% per annum respectively.

In line with the revision, Maybank and Maybank Islamic’s fixed deposit rates will also be adjusted upwards effective Friday.

The last revision to Maybank’s BR was on July 9, 2020 when it was reduced from 2.00% per annum to 1.75% per annum following an OPR decrease by the same quantum.