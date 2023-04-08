$!Mazda’s Future Sports Car To Be Hybrid With Swappable Batteries

A hybrid powertrain system for a potential future sports car has been patented by Mazda with the United States Patent Office (USPTO). A rotary engine, three electric motors, and a bank of interchangeable batteries are all described in the patent as part of the system. This innovative technique promises to increase the car’s range while preserving its lightweight construction.
Two more induction motors, each producing 17 kW, are positioned at the front of the vehicle. The primary electric motor, which produces 25 kW of power, is mounted on the back of the engine. A bank of four battery modules, each running at less than 60 volts, powers the motors. To guarantee safe handling by employees and end users, the low voltage was purposefully chosen. The inverter or other power electronics can boost the voltage in stages despite the relatively low voltage, enabling faster motor speeds.
The system has user-swappable batteries, with two modules permanently installed in the vehicle and two more that can be taken out and changed. Although the battery’s weight and capacity are not stated in the patent, earlier materials point to a 3.7 kilowatt-hour capacity and a module weight of about 7kgs.
In comparison to other hybrid drive systems, Mazda’s hybrid drive system strives to produce a power curve that is more thrilling and dynamic. The car will feature an original method of transferring power to the ground thanks to the integration of a rotary engine and three electric motors. If Mazda produces a car with this technology, it may provide a hybrid driving experience that has never been experienced before.
According to a patent from Mazda, hybrid vehicles should prioritise a fun driving experience. Even though the system is still being patented, it exemplifies Mazda’s dedication to innovation and pushing the limits of hybrid technology.