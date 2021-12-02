Mazlan heads list of Police award recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP) award on Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Mazlan heads the list of 220 award recipients at the investiture of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) gallantry awards and medals for 2021 held at the Balairong Seri, Istana Negara here.

Also gracing the ceremony was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

His Majesty also conferred the PGPP award to 12 other recipients including Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Ramli Din; Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Razarudin Husain; Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass; and Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis award to 48 recipients, Pahlawan Pasukan Polis award (56 recipients), Kesatria Pasukan Polis award (17 recipients), Bentara Pasukan Polis medal (84 recipients) and Pingat Keberanian Polis (three recipients).

The awards and medals were conferred to qualified officers and personnel of other ranks for their contribution and sacrifices in the PDRM service.

The last time the ceremony took place was in 2019 and it could not be held last year following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Today’s ceremony was conducted with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.-Bernama