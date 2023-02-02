Mbappe hurt ahead of Bayern clash in Champions League

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury scare ahead of the Champions League clash with Bayern Munich as he hobbled off with a thigh problem against Montpellier on Wednesday.

Mbappe was replaced after 20 minutes and was seen clutching his left leg following a collision with Montpellier’s Leo Leroy, a worrying sign with the first leg of the last-16 tie against Bayern on February 14.

The France star had earlier missed a penalty as Benjamin Lecomte denied him twice after Mbappe was allowed to retake the kick having seen his initial attempt saved.

PSG then lost Sergio Ramos to a head injury later in the first half. They were already without Neymar for the trip south, with the Brazilian suffering from muscle fatigue. -AFP