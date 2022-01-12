MBAS appoints 86 traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow

ALOR SETAR: The Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) has appointed 86 traffic wardens effective today in efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city,

Mayor Datuk Mohd Yusri Md Daud (pix) said the appointments will enable these wardens to exercise powers under Section 3 (4B) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which allows summonses to be issued against 44 traffic offences.

“The offences are for obstructing traffic, parking on the yellow line, stopping vehicles in pedestrian lanes and ignoring parking signs for the disabled (PwD).

“Meanwhile, the traffic wardens will also assist the Road Transport Department (RTD) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the aspect of traffic control and regulation to ensure smooth traffic flow in the MBAS administrative area,“ he told reporters here today.

Earlier, the MBAS traffic warden launching ceremony was attended by state Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman, who represented Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, at the MBAS main hall.

Mohd Yusri said throughout December, his team will provide information, education and understanding to residents and road users in Alor Setar city to familiarise them with the traffic warden system.

“Enforcement will begin from Jan 1 next year, so I hope local residents and visitors to Alor Setar can cooperate to ensure the objective of the traffic warden system can be implemented properly,“ he added.-Bernama