MBK assistant engineer claims trial to two charges of accepting RM2,000 in bribes

KUANTAN: An assistant engineer at the Kuantan City Council (MBK) today claimed trial after being charged at the Sessions Court here with two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM2,000 last year.

Mohd Yusrizal Md Ledza, 39, was alleged to have accepted RM1,000 twice, which was deposited to his personal account, from a female contractor who had a connection with his official duties.

The offences were alleged to have been committed at a bank in Temerloh on March 7 and 23 last year.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, of fine, or both if convicted.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain allowed the accused bail of RM9,000 and ordered him to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office in Temerloh every month.

Feb 13 was set for remention. -Bernama