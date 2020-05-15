MBM proposes setting up of APPG on youth affairs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) today proposed the setting up of an All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Youth Affairs, saying that they believed that it will be able to narrow the gap between policymakers and the youth.

MBM president Jufitri Joha said that apart from bringing the Parliament closer to the people, it could also be a platform for discussion at the grassroots level on issues and policies related to the young people.

“APPG is among the best model adopted in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, and Malaysia has also created its own history by setting up an APPD for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) last year,” he said in a statement released in conjunction with the National Youth Day today.

He explained that the APPG on Youth Affairs was recommended to be set up with a combination of the caucuses of young MPs and Senate reform and to be coordinated by the MBM as the official voice of the youth recognised by the Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007.

“Members of APPG on Youth Affairs can then comprise permanent or non-permanent representatives of youth societies and other stakeholders such as academicians and policymakers,” he added. -Bernama