MBPJ introduces crowd controlled systems at Ramadan Bazaars (Video)

DESPITE Malaysia’s move to endemicity, Malaysians are still concerned about the effect of Covid-19.

To avoid the possibility of another outbreak, the PJ City Council (MBPJ) has implemented a crowd control system to regulate the number of people accessing bazaars in Petaling Jaya (CCS).

In a tweet, broadcast journalist Fareez Azman revealed that the Ramadan bazaars in Kelana Jaya and Kota Damansara both used a crowd control system to manage visitor capacity.

The device is believed to track persons entering and exiting in real-time, with the results appearing on a screen almost instantly.

The PJ city council authorities will be able to ensure that the bazaar crowds do not surpass their maximum capacity as a result of this.

“When the capacity is full, warnings will sound. Cameras and sensors will record every movement in and out and the number of visitors shown in real-time,” he explained.

Fareez also thanked MBPJ for taking the initiative to install the system to ensure that visitors to the bazaars were secure.

You can check out Fareez’s video here:

