MBSP: Don't believe RM50 Covid jab message

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has denied responsibility for a WhatsApp message about a collaboration with a Seberang Jaya mall to provide two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for RM50.

Mayor, Datuk Rozali Mohamud(pix), said there is no collaboration with anyone because vaccinations are under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

“Members of the public are advised not to believe false information and to register for the vaccine via the MySejahtera app,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The viral message prompted people to provide personal details such as IC and phone numbers by 10pm yesterday. -Bernama