BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has taken proactive measures by enhancing its monitoring on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) by residents in areas under its jurisdiction following the detection of a new Covid-19 cluster, the Alma cluster, in Penang two days ago.

MBSP Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said in line with the announcement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the Alma cluster on Oct 18, MBSP has outlined eight Immediate Action Plans to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Seberang Perai.

They included increasing the number of staff to four or five people daily, from only two previously, to monitor and conduct body temperature scanning of visitors at the public market and also the MBSP hawker complex starting today,” he said live on the MPSB official Facebook today.

He said MBSP would also enhance perimeter monitoring at the public market and the MBSP hawker complex to ensure that the premises only had one entrance point and one exit point to facilitate registration of visitors.

MBSP will also make it compulsory the use of the MySejahtera application on traders and visitors at the MBSP public market and hawker complex to avoid the issue of customers giving false personal formation and telephone numbers, he added.

He said MPSB would also step up checks at hair and beauty salons, barber shops, night and morning markets, restaurants and massage parlours, to ensure compliance with the prescribed SOP by operators. — Bernama