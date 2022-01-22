MCA has not discussed seat allocations for GE15, state election

BATU PAHAT: MCA has not discussed the seats that will be contested in the 15th General Election (GE15) or the Johor state election.

Its president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix) said, however, MCA was prepared to face any election.

“MCA has set up a committee and we have started work to strengthen the machinery ahead of the election.

“...and it has been the party's tradition that it (seat allocations) will not be discussed until a state assembly has been dissolved,” he told reporters after the launch of the MIROS (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research) Road Safety programme, at Dewan Muafakat Ayer Hitam, near here, today.

In the 14th General Election, Barisan Nasional (BN) through Umno contested 35 state seats, MCA (14), Gerakan (three) and MIC (four) but the coalition only won 19 of them.

Out of the 19 seats won by BN, 17 are from UMNO and two from MIC.-Bernama