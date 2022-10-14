MCA leaders can withstand test of integrity, welcome MACC probe: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: The entire MCA leadership is ready to undergo a test of their integrity and welcomes any investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should there be evidence of corruption or wrongdoing, said MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

He said that many quarters, particularly the Opposition, had inferred that leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties should be pre-emptively investigated for graft in reaction to coalition chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s opening speech at the MIC general assembly on Oct 10.

“Any reasonably sane viewer of Dr Ahmad’s speech can clearly see that his naming of the BN leaders, including myself, was done in jest and more importantly, as an emphasis of the selective or political persecution that awaits BN should it lose the 15th General Election (GE15),” he said.

He said Ahmad Zahid’s speed did not mean that BN leaders were involved in graft of any kind and that no MCA leader had been charged for corrupt practices after Barisan's defeat in GE14.

As such, he reminded all parties not to make baseless accusations without any evidence, especially for political mileage.-Bernama