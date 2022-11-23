MCA man wants Zahid out after letter goes viral

PEALING JAYA: MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon has called for Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) to be replaced with BN deputy chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

This comes after photos of a letter Zahid allegedly sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah stating that all 30 BN MPs were backing Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister went viral on social media.

Chong said Zahid was confronted about the letter during last night’s BN supreme council meeting, Malaysiakini reports.

Chong says Zahid initially denied it but later confirmed sending the letter - prompting an uproar as this was against BN’s decision to stay in the opposition and not side with any coalition.