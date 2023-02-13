MCA polls to begin April

KUALA LUMPUR: The MCA party elections at the branch and division levels will be held nationwide starting this April, said its secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon (pix).

However, he said the date for the elections at the central level would be announced later to avoid overlapping with the upcoming state elections.

“(Elections) at the central level, if there is no change, it will be held in September,“ he told a press conference at Wisma MCA here today.

Chong said the nomination process at branch level across the country would be held on April 20 from 5 pm to 8 pm while the elections for the Youth and Wanita wings is set for two days starting April 29.

As for the nomination process at the divisional level including Youth and Wanita wings, he said it will be held on June 1 while the election process is set for two days starting June 10.

Chong said according to Article 167 of the party constitution, party elections must be convened within six months after general election.

He said a steering committee led by him had been formed to ensure a smooth nomination and election process.

The list of MCA members who are eligible to vote will be given to the MCA Liaison chairmen during its 74th anniversary celebration at Wisma MCA on March 4, he added. -Bernama