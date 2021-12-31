MCA: Probe MACC chief

PETALING JAYA: MCA has urged the government to initiate an investigation against Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki’s(pix) alleged large stake in a public listed company, Malaysiakini reports.

MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er reportedly said the probe is mandatory to maintain MACC’s image as a credible anti-graft body.

“According to reports, Azam, during his tenure as MACC chief, is accused of owning two million shares in a public-listed company.

“If these allegations are true, there will be an element of conflict of interest and a violation of rules governing public servants,“ said Chan, who is a former deputy public prosecutor.

Chan noted that Azam and the MACC have yet to issue any public statements on the matter, which would only sow doubts on their credibility.

Recently, academician Dr Edmund Terence Gomez tendered his resignation as a member of the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel (CCPP) of the MACC.

In his resignation letter to MACC panel chairman Tan Sri Borhan Dolah, Gomez said his resignation was in protest to Borhan’s inaction as a panel chairman.

Gomez, in the letter said he had raised two issues in regards to the allegation against Azam Baki.

Azam was reported to have links to several companies, which sparked a conflict of interest situation regarding his position as a MACC chief commissioner, as reported by Independent News Service based on Edisi Siasat’s blog.

Previously, Sungai Buloh MP R Sivarasa also raised in Parliament the allegation that Azam owns close to two million shares in public-listed companies, according to Malaysiakini.