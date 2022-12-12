MCA to hold AGM behind closed doors this year

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA will hold its 69th Annual General Assembly (AGM) behind closed doors on Dec 17 and 18.

MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon (pix) said in a statement that the decision also applied to the Youth and Women wings’ annual general meetings.

He said attendance was only open to central delegates of the main body and both MCA wings.

“In this regard, the three AGMs of MCA, Youth and Women wings for this year will not invite any guests, be they from among the top brass of Barisan Nasional (BN), representatives of Chinese guilds and associations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) or from among the heads of foreign missions and media practitioners,” he said.

Chong said discussions and post-mortem will focus on MCA’s performance in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said MCA believed that this was a critical moment for the party to conduct a self-evaluation and to discuss its future direction.-Bernama