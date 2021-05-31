MCA urges Penang govt to withdraw proposed water tariff hike

GEORGE TOWN: Penang MCA has urged the state government to withdraw Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang’s (PBAPP) water tariff hike proposal which had been submitted to the National Water Service Commission (SPAN).

Penang MCA liaison committee secretary Yeoh Chin Kah today said that PBAPP’s proposed water tariff review could put a heavy burden on Penangites, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After reviewing the proposed water tariff, we calculated that the average household water tariff will be increased by more than 100 per cent (if implemented),” he said in a press conference here.

According to the proposed water tariff, the first 20 cubic metres of water would be charged at RM0.55 per cubic metre, followed by the subsequent 15 cubic metres of water at RM1.00 per cubic metre. Any further consumption after 35 cubic metres of water would be charged at RM2.00 per cubic metre.

One cubic metre of water equals 1,000 litres of water.

Yeoh said for household users, depending on the amount of water consumption, the monthly water bill would increase by as much as RM3 to RM15.

“For instance, the monthly water bill for household users consuming 25 cubic metres of water is RM6.70, but with the new water tariff, they would have to pay RM16.50 for the same amount of water consumption,” he said.

On May 24, PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said that SPAN was conducting a public consultation on the proposed water tariff review, starting May 24 until June 6.

The public will be able to view the related documents on SPAN’s webpage at https://apps.span.gov.my/rundingan_awam/pen804.-Bernama