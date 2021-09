PETALING JAYA: The seven Parliamentary and Government Administration Transformation reforms announced by Datuk Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reveals the determination by the prime minister and the Cabinet to implement reforms, MCA Youth said today.

It believes that the seven reforms will be the one of the key performance indicators (KPI) of the prime minister’s first 100-day rule.

“Ismail has promised to table a Constitutional amendment to implement #Undi18 in the near future,” MCA National Youth Chairperson Datuk Nicole Wong Siaw Ting(pix) said in a statement.

“This proves that the premier is a man of his words and deeds, because in his inaugural speech, he had specially addressed young adults and expressed his aspirations for young adults to work with the new government to jointly propel the important agenda of national recovery.”

MCA Youth has set up a special task force to cooperate with the government.

“The task force will gather feedback and opinions online and offline from young adults to the government, so as to convey the voices of young adults to the government’s centre of power,” she said.

“We will provide feedback on every policy related to recovery in all aspects of the country’s politics, economy, culture and education, and provide advice to various government departments to help set their goals for KPIs for the first 100 days of governance.”

Wong said as the prime minister has indicated that he will cooperate with young adults, MCA Youth is obliged to play a bridging role and convey the voice of young adults.

“MCA Youth hopes to call on more young adults to speak up, seize this opportunity for the government to truly carry out institutional and Parliamentary reforms.

“Simultaneously, the feedback will also equip our younger generation to shape the future and the country they aspire for with a vote in the next general elections.

“When #Undi18 was tabled in Parliament in 2019, MPs had set aside their different political affiliations and fully cooperated with the efforts of the then government,” she said.

In April this year, MCA Youth submitted a memorandum on #Undi18 to the Election Commission (EC) and proposed “3 Demands + 1 Cooperation” and conveyed our willingness to assist and cooperate with the EC to organise activities to implement #Undi18 such as voter registration, updating the addresses of voters, voter education, and others, Wong pointed out.

She said MCA Youth hopes the present government will accept the demands of the party’s youth wing, namely:

1. Before the 15th general election (GE15), the policy to lower the voting age from 21 years to 18 years must be accelerated.

2. MCA Youth understands that the implementation of automatic voter registration requires cooperation with the National Registration Department. We, therefore, hope that the EC will provide a timetable for implementing this policy and a list of parties cooperating.

3. At least two youth representatives are required to become members of the EC to ensure that the voices of young adults are taken seriously. MCA Youth proposes that one of the representatives be below 21 years old; the other representative should be below 30 years old.