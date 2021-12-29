MCCC-DPIM joint initiative M'sia Bersatu Hati flood relief campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) and Dewan Perdagangan Islam Malaysia (DPIM) have joined forces to launch flood relief campaign Malaysia Bersatu Hati to help flood victims and micro enterprises.

MCCC president Datuk Tan Yew Sing said the MCCC-DPIM joint initiative comprises three main components: clean-up activities and a collection campaign for essential items, a fundraising campaign and a charity performance.

“Our Women Entrepreneurs Committee (WEC) organised volunteers to assist victims in the hardest-hit areas, such as Bentong, Pahang. They cleaned up affected homes and distributed supplies over the past two weeks,” he said during a press conference organised by MCCC today.

“We are looking to raise RM200,000 through the fund raising campaign in order to purchase essential supplies and to distribute them to victims.

“We are currently raising funds internally through the MCCC and DPIM organisations but we intend to raise donations nationally to spread the spirit of Malaysia Bersatu Hati,” he said.

Meanwhile, a charity performance organised by Dua Space Dance Theatre founder Anthony Meh Kim Chan is scheduled to stream online on Jan 8, 2022, .

At the same press conference, DPIM president Mohammad Sahar Mat Din said its major focus is to assist micro enterprises.

“We helped 50 hawkers in Klang three days ago by providing them with basic business equipment such as canopies, kitchen stoves, tables, chairs as well as cooking pots and pans.

“I hope micro businesses will be able to reopen soon. As a business community, we are willing to assist them in doing so,” he said.

Contributions can be made to MCCC’s Affin Bank account 1065 8001 3314, or DPIM’s Muamalat Bank account 1401 0006 453710.-Bernama