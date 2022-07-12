McDonald’s Malaysia pays RM200,000 business tithe to MAIK

KOTA BHARU: McDonald’s Malaysia today contributed business tithe amounting RM200,000 to the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK), the company’s highest contribution since 2017.

Tengku Temenggong of Kelantan Tengku Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz who is also MAIK president, received the tithe payment from McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar.

Azmir said the company started paying business tithe in 2017, since it was taken over by Lionhorn Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the Reza Group from Saudi Arabia.

“In addition, McDonald’s Malaysia also donated 22 heads of cattle for this year’s sacrificial ritual in several states, of which 12 are specifically for Kelantan, and the meat has been distributed to recipients identified by MAIK,” he told a press conference at McDonald’s Kubang Kerian here.

At the event, Mcdonald’s also distributed sacrificial meat and duit raya to 20 representatives of asnaf families.

“God willing, with the opening of more restaurants, tithe collection through business proceeds will also increase and we will also contribute to the sacrificial rituals and donate food to mosques during the fasting month,“ he said.

Elaborating, Azmir said McDonald’s Malaysia is also involved in several community projects in Kelantan every year while Ronald McDonald Welfare Association (RMHC) Malaysia had partnered with Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (HUSM) Kubang Kerian to open Ronald McDonald House three years ago.

“The Ronald McDonald house has 20 rooms where parents (of patients) can stay for a fee of RM5 per night and they are provided with facilities such as a kitchen, bathroom, dining room, prayer room and so forth, while they take care of their children who are undergoing chemotherapy,” he said.

To date, McDonald’s Malaysia has paid RM9.85 million in business tithes since the company started contributing six years ago, he added

Meanwhile, donor-recipient Sei Theng Abdullah, 60, from Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat expressed gratitude for being selected to receive sacrificial meat and duit raya.

“Thank you McDonald’s Malaysia for the contribution which will help ease my family’s burden,“ said the father of three, who converted to Islam since 1993.-Bernama