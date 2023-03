PETALING JAYA: McDonald’s Malaysia has introduced Menu Rahmah featuring meals priced at RM5, aimed at providing budget-friendly options to customers.

The menu offers a choice of Chicken Burger, Bubur Ayam McD, or McEgg, along with a small Iced Lemon Tea, NST reports.

The launch of McDonald’s Menu Rahmah initiative was officiated by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, and is now available at all McDonald’s outlets throughout the day.