Mcdonald’s US getting ready to lay off staff

MOSCOW: McDonald’s is planning to fire corporate employees and is temporarily closing its US offices, reported Sputnik.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing an internal communication to its US and international staff, that they should work from home starting Monday until Wednesday.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organisation,“ the company said in its message, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The email was sent to McDonald’s employees last week and the company asked its staff to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

The exact number of employees that will be laid off as part of a broader company restructuring remains unknown. -Bernama