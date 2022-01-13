MCIS Life, Merchantrade set record for lowest life insurance premium

PETALING JAYA: Merchantrade Insure-Life, a life insurance plan underwritten by MCIS Insurance Berhad (MCIS Life) and marketed by Merchantrade Asia Sdn Bhd, has been recognised as the “lowest life insurance premium, (starting from as low as) RM1 (per month)” by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

The plan, which can also be redeemed using the RM75 Perlindungan Tenang Voucher Programme introduced by the government recently, follows MCIS Life and Merchantrade’s commitment to address the underserved segments in the country by offering a more accessible protection plan for all.

MCIS Life CEO and managing director Prasheem Seebran explained: “Migrant workers play a significant role in driving the country’s economic growth, thus it is important to ensure this segment of the population who work alongside Malaysians, have equitable access to financial protection during uncertain times.”

MCIS Life and Merchantrade’s vision is to challenge the standards of the market and their “from as low as RM1 per month life insurance plan” takes a significant step in minimising the gap between affluent and underserved communities.

The “Merchantrade Insure-Life” plan offers consumers a basic sum insured starting from RM4,000 and is 100% payable for death of the life assured on all causes including Covid-19. A double basic sum assured would also be payable for death of the life assured caused by dengue fever, Chikungunya fever, Malaria, Japanese Encephalitis, Avian Influenza or the Zika virus. The plan is made available for purchase at all 99 Merchantrade retail branches and through the Merchantrade Money e-wallet application.