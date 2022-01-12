MCMC asked to identify areas with connectivity problems in Padang Serai

KULIM: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been advised to carry out inspections in areas that have yet to be detected as having connectivity problems, especially in the Padang Serai parliamentary constituency.

Datuk Azman Nasrudin, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, said this was to ensure that the entire area would have a better quality of communication coverage.

“Perhaps there are other places (in the Padang Serai parliamentary constituency that have yet to be detected as having connectivity problems) because maybe the residents have not channelled their complaints (to any party).

“But I want to ensure the MCMC will go down to the ground to detect this (communications network) coverage (problem),” he told a media conference here today.

Azman, who is also the Lunas state assemblyman, referred to MCMC’s statement today saying that it would build a new communication tower under the National Digital Network Plan ((JENDELA) to overcome internet connectivity issues in five villages in Padang Serai.

The five villages are Taman Bunga Raya, Taman Raya Indah, Taman Raya Murni, Kampung Padang and Kampung Nesa.

According to the statement, the new tower is expected to be completed within a year and, for the interim solution, the service provider was also asked to carry out optimisation (efforts) of the existing (nearby) communication tower within a week to improve the quality of coverage in that location.

On Nov 28, the media reported that about 8,000 residents in the five villages faced network connectivity problems.-Bernama