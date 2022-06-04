MCMC: Beware of emails using VIP name, photographs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has advised the public to be wary of emails using profiles (names and photos) of national leaders, heads of organisations, or companies that give unusual instructions to the recipient.

In a statement today, MCMC said apart form not sharing it with any party, those who receive such emails must check and verify their authenticity.

“This is to avoid becoming a victim of malicious and fraudulent activities. Dissemination of false content can be subject to legal action under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” it said.

The reminder was issued following complaints received from the public regarding unverified emails that have been screen captured and disseminated through an online messaging application.

MCMC also reminded the public to check with the party whose profile or identity is used and lodge a police report if the content of the email is false, to ensure appropriate action can be taken.

“If anyone receives a suspicious e-mail, include the email header for the e-mail when lodging a report to the police,” according to the statement.

Members of the public can lodge complaints on the matter via email service provider at https://support.google.com/mail/answer/8253 for Gmail and ttps://my.help.yahoo.com/kb/SLN26401.html for Yahoo! Mail. -Bernama