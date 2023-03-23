MCMC collaborates with Malacca government to widen awareness, use of e-Tunai

MALACCA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is collaborating with the Malacca government to widen the awareness and increase the use of e-cash in the state through the ‘Malacca e-Tunai’ initiative at the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars.

Its corporate communications department, in a statement, said the initiative is among the awareness and promotion campaigns developed in collaboration with the Local Government Unit (UKT), of the Malacca Chief Minister's Department; Malacca Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), and financial service providers (FSPs) as well as digital platforms to drive the transition to cashless payments among the community.

At the same time, MCMC is now collaborating with strategic partners such as Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) as well as FSPs including TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, Axiata Digital Ecode Sdn Bhd (Boost), Maybank and Delivery Hero Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Foodpanda), to offer their digital products and services in Malacca.

“Through the campaign, local traders are encouraged to register their businesses with FSPs or digital platform providers to facilitate the cashless payment process,“ according to the statement.

The statement also said traders can enjoy incentives and various special offers specially provided through the Malacca e-Tunai initiative, and in addition, visitors to the bazaars can shop and enjoy various special offers and incentives including 'cashback' through the TnG e-wallet application, Boost, Maybank and Foodpanda throughout the promotional campaign.

“The use of the services of FSPs or digital platform providers is one of the main catalysts in fostering a cashless payment culture among the community that will drive digital transformation, and enable Malaysia to achieve sustainable digital economic development.

“All these efforts and initiatives are implemented to ensure the well-being of the people is guaranteed, thus realising the golden decade of the digital economy,“ added the statement. -Bernama