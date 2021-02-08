MCMC conducts site visits to address connectivity issues (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) continues to intensify efforts in addressing digital connectivity issues nationwide by carrying out field activities to find out the real situation on the ground.

Among the issues was the problem faced by four siblings in Kampung Rambai, Padang Siding in Arau, Perlis, who were unable to participate in home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions due to poor internet access and having only one device to share.

“Thus, the MCMC has taken the initiative to bring the family to the Community Internet Centre in Felda Chuping located five kilometres from their house, which is equipped with necessary devices and other services for the community,” the MCMC said in a statement today.

Besides that, the MCMC has directed the service providers in the respective area, namely Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile to optimise their network from the nearby telecommunication tower to improve the broadband coverage quality and the process is expected to complete at the end of this month.

On media report regarding some 70 Orang Asli pupils in Kampung Lubuk Legong, Mukim Siong in Baling, Kedah, having trouble to participate in PdPR sessions, the commission said investigations revealed that the issue was not on mobile broadband coverage but the lack of devices instead.

This was proven by the results of the speed test held by MCMC officers which showed that the coverage quality in the village was very satisfying, as confirmed by the complainants.

Meanwhile, the MCMC said a telecommunication tower near the Sekolah Kebangsaan Pos Brooke, Gua Musang, Kelantan, would be upgraded to 4G coverage under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) and it was expected to complete at the end of this year, to benefit over 300 students in the school.

It said the same move would be taken to address the coverage issue in Kampung Kuala Sat, Mukim Ulu Tembeling, Jerantut, Pahang, following a visit to the location on Feb 1 together with representatives from the service provider companies.

The project to upgrade the telecommunication tower near the village and several other villages in Mukim Ulu Tembeling to 4G coverage would begin in the second quarter of 2021.

Another issue addressed by the MCMC was the poor internet coverage in Kampung Selindang, Padang Tengku in Lipis, Pahang, whereby a new telecommunication tower would be built under the JENDELA plan and the project is expected to start in the third quarter of this year.

The existing tower near the location will also be upgraded to 4G coverage to improve the broadband service quality in Kampung Selindang and several other villages, in a project which is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

On the application to upgrade the service of a telecommunication tower in Kampung Mentara Baru, Merapoh, Lipis, the MCMC said on-site visit found the tower has no 4G coverage.

“Therefore, as a long-term solution, Digi has informed the MCMC that the upgrade works will be completed by mid-February and the MCMC is monitoring the work progress. We will update the complainant or village representatives once the upgrading works are completed,” it said.

It added that the fiberisation process involving several towers including in Kampung Mentara Baru has been completed in the first week of February.

The MCMC said it would continue to monitor the development of these projects and take further action if necessary so that the internet access issues throughout the country could be addressed thoroughly, allowing the communities to carry out their activities smoothly. — Bernama