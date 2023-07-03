MCMC consedering regulatory action against Awesome Broadcasting

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is considering regulatory action against Awesome Broadcasting Sdn Bhd (ABSB) following a possible violation of Section 36 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKM) 1998.

In a statement today, MCMC said any broadcasting operation by television stations must comply with the rules and licensing conditions set out in the Content Application Service Provider Individual Licence (CASP) (I).

“MCMC views licensing compliance seriously and is committed to ensuring CASP (I) licence holder compliance.

“Failure to do so is a serious offence and can be subject to action according to the provisions of the existing law,” he said.

On Feb 21, MCMC opened an investigation paper on local television channel Awesome TV over its news report, which claimed that the number of civil servants would be reduced.

The investigation is carried out under Section 206 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for failure to comply with the conditions of its licence. -Bernama