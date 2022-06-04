MCMC: Razed telco tower in Negeri Sembilan undergoing repairs

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair work on the communications tower in Bukit Bunga, Serting Tengah in Negeri Sembilan that was damaged in a fire on May 28 is underway, the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said.

In a statement, MCMC said all communication service providers using the tower have activated the Mobile Communication Vehicle (MCV) and Portable Base Transceiver Station (PBTS) at the location to provide services until repairs are fully completed.

It said the fire had destroyed equipment and cables on the tower owned by Maxis and shared with Celcom, Digi, and U-Mobile.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire and Rescue Department, MCMC added. -Bernama