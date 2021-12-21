MCMC receives over 1,800 complaints regarding fraud: Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) received 1,865 complaints regarding fraud, including the use of fake social media accounts and websites for love scam purposes from January to October.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said to combat the crime and protect internet users in the country, the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC had set up the PDRM-MCMC Main Committee.

He said the committee coordinated and ensured that enforcement actions involving both agencies could be carried out more quickly and effectively, including in terms of investigations, operations, prevention and administration.

“Fraudulent activities or scams whether online or offline are under the jurisdiction of the police, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Securities Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia or other agencies based on the type of fraud carried out,” he said.

He said this in winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 for his ministry at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Meanwhile, Zahidi said 239 Network Facilities Provider and 173 Network Services Provider licences had been issued to date to enable the licensees to build communication infrastructure offering broadband services nationwide.

“Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) through its subsidiary Allo Technology Sdn Bhd has used TNB’s infrastructure to provide high-speed fibre optic coverage to more than 73,000 premises in Melaka and Perak,“ he said.

He added that Allo planned to further expand the service network to Kedah, Pahang, Penang and Johor.

As for other states, Zahidi said planning and studies would continue to be carried out from time to time to ensure more premises had access to the fibre optic network.-Bernama