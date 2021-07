KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken steps to resolve internet access issues in four areas in Sabah, particularly to enable students to follow the home-based teaching and learning sessions (PdPR).

In a statement today, MCMC said the areas concerned are Sekolah Kebangsaan Desa Permai, Tongod in Kinabatangan; Pulau Sebatik in Tawau; Kampung Sungoi Darat in Kota Marudu and Kampung Ulu Entabuan in Tenom.

It said for Sekolah Kebangsaan Desa Permai, a meeting was held at MCMC Sandakan with service providers to observe the PdPR sessions with students and identify problems faced as well as detail out MCMC's plans to solve the issues.

“As for the long-term solution, the location where teachers and students in Kampung Tulang-Tulang have their sessions have been included in the implementation plan of a new communication tower under Phase 1 of the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA).

“Construction work on the new tower will begin early 2022 and is expected to be completed in December the same year. Meanwhile, the existing tower service in Kampung Kuamut is in the process of being upgraded to 4G under the Jendela plan which is expected to be completed in December this year,” said MCMC.

In Pulau Sebatik, MCMC and service providers held a meeting with residents' representatives besides conducting broadband speed tests, and temporarily advised residents not to change the 4G settings on the device to enjoy existing Internet speeds.

As a long-term solution, a communication tower has been built in Kampung Tamag, which is expected to be operational early this month. The tower will provide 4G services as well as improve Internet access in the area.

“This will also enable residents around Kampung Tamang, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Wallace Bay and other nearby residents to carry out their daily activities with ease,” MCMC said.

On Internet access for residents in Kampung Sungoi Darat, Sabah MCMC together with service providers have held a meeting with complainants and identified that the issue of poor internet access is due to geographical issues.

In a joint effort with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Kampung Sungoi Darat has been listed as one of the areas to be provided broadband access services via Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), MCMC said.

It said the VSAT initiative is expected to be carried out sometime this month until September, while the long-term solution would be to include the area in future JENDELA plans.

The solution to the internet problem in Kampung Ulu Entabuan, Tenom, meanwhile, will begin with a meeting between Kenangau MCMC and service provider representatives tomorrow, it said.

“For a long-term solution, works under Jendela to upgrade the 4Gm communication network coverage in Skim Penempatan Getah Lagud Seberang is being implemented and is expected to be completed in January 2022. This effort will improve the quality of broadband coverage in Kampung Ulu Entabuan,” MCMC said. -Bernama