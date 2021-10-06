MCMC tracks party using national coat of arms in poster on cyber pandemic warning

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is tracing the party which issued a poster on cyber pandemic warning featuring the coat of arms of the country.

MCMC in a statement today reminded the people not to use the country’s coat of arms without authorisation as it is an offence under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963.

MCMC also reminded members of the public not to disseminate doubtful information which has not been proven of its validity as it can create confusion and panic among the people.

“Stern actions would be taken against those who spread untrue news under the provisions of the existing laws,” the statement said.

The poster which went viral on social media today warned of getting ready for a cyber pandemic said to be linked to the technical disruption involving social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp applications for almost six hours since Monday (Oct 4).

According to a statement issued by Facebook, the technical disruption which affected the service of Facebook, Instagram and WhatApps was due to a change in the configuration at their network traffic.

The co-founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg today apologised to all users throughout the world who experienced the disruption and said all applications have been restored in stages.-Bernama