KUALA LUMPUR: The Movement Control Order (MCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang has been extended for another two weeks from Feb 19 until March 4.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (pix) said the other states that were under MCO previously will now be subjected to the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), also effective Feb 19 to March 4, while Perlis will now be the only state with Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) status.

He said this was decided following a risk assessment presented by the Health Ministry (MOH) at a special National Security Council (MKN) session here today.

“The MOH informed that generally, cases are on a downward trend from the fifth week of this year, which was two weeks after MCO 2.0 was enforced.

“The MOH also confirmed that cross-state import cases had dropped starting Feb 3. However, cases remain high in several states, namely Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang,” he said at a media conference on MCO developments today.

More to come. — Bernama