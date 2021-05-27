MCO 3.0: Penang wants operation hours of business premises to start earlier

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is requesting the federal government to review the operation hours of business premises during the Movement Control Order (PKP) 3.0, which is from 8 am to 8 pm since last May 25.

State Housing, Local Government and Urban and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said this followed a request by morning market traders to be allowed to operate from 6 am.

He told reporters this while observing compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures by traders and the public at the Temporary Hawker Site (TPS) at Jalan Perak, Batu Lancang here today.

It is noticed that there were not many customers there at 8.30 am and according to the traders, their customers prefer to do their marketing earlier.-Bernama