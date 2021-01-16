MCO: 32 nabbed for crossing district, state borders - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-two people were arrested for breaching the ban on inter-district and interstate travel yesterday, the third day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforcement, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said they were among 472 individuals nabbed by police for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the MCO, which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said 457 of those arrested were given compound notices and 15 were remanded.

“Among the offences committed (apart from unauthorised inter-district/state travel) were not wearing face masks (182), failing to provide equipment for recording customers’ particulars (85), operating premises beyond permissible hours/without approval (66), not practising physical distancing (65) and others (42),” he said in a statement today.

The government has prohibited inter-state travel throughout the country beginning Wednesday following the implementation of the MCO, Conditional MCO (CMCO) and Recovery MCO (RMCO) according to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic by states from Jan 13 to 26.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said 65 illegal immigrants were arrested, four land vehicles were seized and 444 roadblocks were mounted throughout the country yesterday.

He said that up to yesterday, 105,603 individuals had returned to the country and were placed at 83 hotels and 17 Public Training Institutes.

Of this number, 8,588 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine and 540 had been sent to hospital for treatment, he added.

Ismail Sabri said one of the four building sites found to have violated the SOP yesterday was ordered to shut.

He said 101 sanitisation operations were also carried out yesterday. — Bernama