MCO: 68 compounds issued, some people caught travelling from Sabah to Labuan without permission

LABUAN: Police have issued a RM1,000 compound each to 68 people here, with several of them caught travelling from mainland Sabah to the island without permission from the authorities, including via illegal routes.

Labuan acting police chief, DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said these individuals, aged between 20 and 55 years, were fined during a two-week MCO compliance operation since Jan 13.

“They were found to have violated the standard operating procedure (SOP) as mandated by the government during this period,“ he told Bernama today.

Ibrahim said among the other offences committed by the individuals were hanging out and jogging at the beach, not practising physical distancing and not wearing a face mask while being in public places.

“They should have known that they must stay home during the MCO, but they disobeyed the regulations set by the government,“ he added.

Mohd Ibrahim said 41 police and military personnel were involved in the two roadblocks at Jalan Tun Mustapha and Patau-Patau.

He said that no individuals, however, were detained for inter-state travel since the MCO was implemented. — Bernama