PETALING JAYA: The movement control order (MCO) enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection has brought out the best in many people.

Having realised this will be for the long term, or may even be the new normal, many have taken the extra step to change the way they work.

For instance, freelance writer Reuben Miranda, 50, and his partner have schedule different times for their daily exercises.

Analyst Daniel Raj Divagaran has a different strategy – boost his technological capability by having a second computer to enable him to multi-task.

Singer-songwriter and sound engineer Santosh Logandran has taken it even further – he has set up an entirely new home-based studio to feed his creative needs.

It helps if people begin to accept this is going to be the way now, according to a psychologist.

“We are faced with a disease for which we have yet to find a cure,” Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris counsellor Dr Fauziah Mohd Sa’ad pointed out.

“Once we understand and accept the facts, everything else pales in comparison,” she told theSun yesterday.

An important aspect is to strike a balance between personal and professional lives.

For Reuben, staying fit is important, so he and his partner have their own schedules to exercise.

“Otherwise, we spend the day together. We even listen to each other’s work conversations,” he told theSun.

But he is fortunate that he likes to stay at home anyway, so it does not get stressful for him.

“The only challenge is to not get distracted by the TV,” he said with a laugh.

For him and his partner, the dining room now doubles as a shared home office.

However, Reuben said, some clients have begun giving him less time to finish each piece of work while also asking him to lower his fees.

But his only regret is that he can no longer take his daily morning walk.

Lawyer Dinesh Muthal, 34, has adapted by meeting his clients on WhatsApp and Zoom, and he now works in a storage room that he has converted into an office.

In fact, he has taken most of his work home to ensure that he continues to serve his clients’ needs.

Daniel Raj, who provides intelligent cloud and infrastructure app support, said he would never be able to work with only one computer.

“My work requires me to multi-task,” he explained. One of his responsibilities is to troubleshoot for clients from remote locations.

He also ensures that he has high-speed internet connection – a crucial component in his list of must-haves to enable him to work from home.

Santosh’s home studio comes equipped with all the technological equipment to enable him to edit, mix and master music compositions as well as to get him on social media. He works with the guitar, table and percussion instruments.

Fauziah said Malaysians who have yet to accept the new situation should quickly change their mindset.

“It’s tough but crucial to have a positive mindset in the face of a crisis,” she added.

Adapting to ‘new normal’