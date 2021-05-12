MCO: Filming activities in studio allowed, cinemas not allowed :FINAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Filming activities, be it for film, drama, documentary, animation and music production in a studio are allowed during the Movement Control Order period, which took effect nationwide from today until June 7.

Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) in a statement said that the filming activities are allowed with a minimum number of crewmen, without an audience, and with prior approval of their application for the special filming certificate (SPP), subject to compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) for the creative industry set by the National Security Council (MKN).

However, cinema operations were still on the negative list during the MCO.

“Drive-thru cinema activities are allowed, subject to compliance with the SOP set by the MKN and all guidelines on disease prevention protocols, health screenings, sanitation and disinfection of premises, physical distancing, workers’ safety procedures and emergency response,” the statement read.

Details on the SOP and guidelines can be obtained at www.mkn.gov.my.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the nationwide MCO3.0 following the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.-BERNAMA