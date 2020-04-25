MCO: Inter-state travel permits applicable via ‘Gerak Malaysia’ from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: People wishing to make inter-state travels for purposes allowed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) must apply through the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application starting tomorrow (April 26).

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said eligible persons could apply online following an authorisation of the inter-state travel for three days from May 1 to 3.

“For those who apply through the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application on April 26 (tomorrow), they will need to update their applications on April 29 to confirm their destinations.

“The status of the application can also be checked on May 1 via online,“ he said in a statement today.

He said those who did not have the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application had to submit a written application for a permit to travel at the nearest police station.

However, he said travel priority would be given to users of the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application.

He said road users were required to plan their journey according to the stipulated conditions during the period.

‘’Those using the North-South Expressway are reminded that no eating facility is provided at the Rest and Service (R & R) areas.

‘’The surau will be closed and any congregational prayer activity at the R & R is not allowed including in any building, open area, car park area and others,’’ he said.

Huzir said only the public toilets at the R & R were allowed to be operational while the car park area was only allowed for the purpose of resting, and road users were not allowed to exit their vehicles during the resting period at the R & R, except to use the public toilets.

‘’Petrol stations will only open from 6 am to 12 midnight along the expressway and carrying out group activities is banned during the journey.

‘’A statement on the registration procedure on the ‘Gerak Malaysia’ application will be issued today and followed by a media conference on April 29 on the movements according to state to ensure their journeys are smooth and orderly,’’ he said.

Last Wednesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that those who returned to their villages before the MCO period and wanted to come back home could make an application to do so.

It is mandatory for each family to register an application online with the police to enable the authorities to make plans accordingly. -Bernama