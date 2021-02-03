MCO: Kelantan supports proposal to increase compound rate

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government supports the proposal to increase the compound rate for those who violate the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the proposal through amendments to Act 342 was timely, and added that this was not meant to burden the people.

“Instead, the move is more on developing a sense of responsibility among the people in the effort to flatten Covid-19 curve in this country,” he told reporters during the Info On Wheels’ Covid-19 SOP Compliance Campaign here, today.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Attorney-General’s Chambers was currently drafting a proposal to increase the compound rate for MCO offenders.

Ahmad said although the daily Covid-19 cases in Kelantan were showing a downward trend, the state government found the people’s compliance of the SOP was still low.

Therefore, he urged the Kelantan people to improve SOP compliance so that the pandemic can be contained and in turn, reviving the state economy. — Bernama