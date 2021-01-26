MCO: Long-distance married couples allowed interstate travel from Thursday - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Couples in long-distance marriages living in states under the Movement Control Order (MCO) will be allowed to return to meet their spouses beginning tomorrow (Jan 27).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the government agreed to relax the rules in a special National Security Council (MKN) meeting yesterday.

“On the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH), the government agreed to allow couples who live far away from each other due to work purposes to meet their family, provided they get the prior permission and approval from the police.

“It’s the same as for others, if there is an emergency, we do allow it (inter-state travel), but we need to inform the police and get permission first,“ he said during his press conference on the MCO here today.

However, Ismail Sabri, who is also the Minister of Defence, advised those with symptoms either to seek treatment first, go for a screening, or to postpone their journey until they are healthy.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 482 individuals were arrested for violating the MCO yesterday, of which 444 people were compounded, and 38 placed under remand.

“Among the offences recorded were not observing physical distancing (123), not wearing a face mask (114), failing to provide (screening and sanitising) equipment, not recording personal details of customers (72), inter-district and inter-state travel without permission (53) and others (120),“ he said.

Under the Op Benteng operation, he said three illegal immigrants were detained, while four vehicles were confiscated.

On the Covid-19 screening of foreign workers, he said another 7,796 individuals took the test, of whom 82 were confirmed positive. — Bernama