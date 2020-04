MERSING: The Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has sent out supplies of essential items to 190 families living on five islands here to help them during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Johor deputy director of maritime operations Maritime Captain Sanifah Yusof said the supplies were sent to the residents on Pulau Sibu, Pulau Besar, Pulau Tinggi, Pulau Aur and Pulau Pemanggil.

The two-day operations began on Sunday and involved 50 officers and personnel, as well as the KM Tegas ship and two boats.

He said the essential items include sugar, cooking oil rice, flour, milk and disposable diapers.

“The contributions were co-ordinated by the state maritime with the help of the Mersing Maritime Zone and the Mersing District Office.

“We hope that this will help the residents on the islands,” Sanifah told reporters after handing over the items to the residents on Pulau Pemanggil here today.

He said the first delivery which was coordinated by the state maritime, included contributions from several corporations, supplemented by the Mersing District Office.

Meanwhile, Pulau Tinggi headman Rossana Hussin said so far, there was sufficient food supply on the island.

The villagers had also previously received supplies from the Johor Islamic Religious Council through the Mersing District Office.

“As of now, no resident has complained of lack of food,” Rossana said, adding that the residents who were mostly fishermen, had started stocking food since the first phase of the MCO.

At the same time, Rossana said, the island also had two sundry shops and the residents could still go to the mainland to buy groceries. -Bernama