KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government today allowed runner service to operate cash on delivery (CoD) daily starting today from 6 am to 6 pm during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement said the service is for the delivery important goods such as raw materials, cooked food, agricultural produce, gas and medicine only.

“The District Disaster Operation Control Centre will register and coordinate the operation of the service,” he said.

Safar said the state government also agreed to allow computer, mobile phone, photo copying and stationery shops to operate to facilitate students to meet their schooling needs.

Apart from that, shops selling religious paraphernalia are also allowed to operate and all the shops involved are allowed to operate three days a week which is Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm, he said. -Bernama