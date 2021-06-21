MCO SOP: Home Ministry to coordinate enforcement against factories - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Security Council (MKN) has agreed to let the Home Ministry coordinate all enforcement actions including raids conducted by agencies against factories violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that lately the government had received many complaints about factories allegedly abusing the government’s approval letter by running non-essential operations during the full MCO implemented since June 1.

Some factories were found flouting the SOP by allowing more than 60 per cent of their workers to work, with some even directing those wearing the quarantine wristband to turn up for work, he said.

“As such, the government will take stern action by conducting checks and raids against factories which violate the SOP. The errant factories will be compounded and ordered to close immediately,” he said in a statement on the MCO and Enhanced MCO today.

On June 17, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was reported as saying that beginning June 18, employers in the manufacturing sector found to have violated the SOP would be issued compound notices without any warning.

Hamzah said more than 49 factories nationwide had been compounded for breaching the SOP since June 1.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said several localities in Sarawak, Sabah, Melaka and Perak would be placed under the EMCO from June 23 to July 6 following an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The affected areas in Sarawak are Rumah Panjang Gabriel Bujang anak Ikau, Sungai Lepah, Tanjung Manis and Balingian Power Generation workers quarters, Jalan Sibu-Mukah in Mukah division, while in Sabah the affected localities are Blok 11 Kampung Titingan and Batu 7, Jalan Tinagat in Tawau; Kampung Ejuk, Kota Belud and Kampung Warisan in Kota Kinabalu.

In Melaka, the areas placed under EMCO are Sungai Udang Prison (except Prison Quarters) and Melaka Tengah while in Perak the affected places are Kilang Sawit Cahaya Muda (including workers quarters) and Batang Padang.

“The SOP for all EMCO areas is the same as that announced previously. Further information is available on the MKN website at www.mkn.gov.my,“ he added.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO enforced earlier in several localities in Sabah and Perak would end at 11.59 pm tomorrow.

The areas in Sabah where the EMCO would be lifted are Taman Apas Permai, Bandar Sri Indah and Taman Megah Jaya in Tawau, Kampung Narandang, Kudat and Ladang FGV Kalabakan Selatan in Kalabakan, while those in Perak are Politeknik Sultan Azlan Shah, Muallim and FELDA Trolak Utara in Sungkai.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO enforced in several localities in Sabah and Pahang would end at 11.59 pm today.

The affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Bolong Baru and Kampung Simpangan in Tuaran, while the places in Pahang involve FELDA Tembangau 1 & 3 in Bera.

On MCO SOP violations, he said 825 individuals were arrested yesterday for various offences, with 810 compounded and 15 remanded.

The offences included not practising physical distancing, not wearing face masks, failing to record personal particulars when entering premises, crossing state or district borders without permission and dining in at eateries. — Bernama