LANGKAWI: “It’s like a raya gift” says most on the 17 students of the Langkawi Tourism Academy@Kolej Komuniti Langkawi here following the government’s decision to allow them to go home.

The students have been at in Langkawi and not allowed to go back to their hometown since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced last March 18 to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

However, they have been allowed to leave the campus, and will leave for home beginning tomorrow.

Nurul Ezetty Syahira Mohamad Atan, 20, who is taking a Certificate in Culinary Arts, said it was a news much awaited by her and that her parents in Sandakan, Sabah, were also very happy to receive the news.

“I have been planning to return home in early April for the semester break, but due to the MCO, my plans have to be cancelled, but I called my parents and other family members back home almost everyday since the MCO, said the eldest of two siblings to Bernama.

Also excited and happy to go home is Nur Ummi Aishah Ismail, 20, who will be returning to Bagan Ajam in Penang.

“Prior to enforcement of MCO, I was doing my industrial training at a hotel on Jalan Pantai Tengah. When MCO was enforced, I decided to remain in Langkawi to complete my industrial training report. Now it’s done and I’m happy that the government has allowed us (students) to return to our hometown to be with our families.

“Our trip home has been arranged with the help of a lecturer here. I will return home on Wednesday (April 29) by ferry from the Kuah Passenger Ferry Terminal to Kuala Perlis and then from the KTM Station at Arau to Butterworth,“ she added.

Nur Ummi Aishah is taking a Certificate in Room Division.

Meanwhile, a lecturer in Food and Beverage Services, Mohamad Jeffri Ahmad said all 17 “stranded’ students would leave home to their respective states in stages.

“The Langkawi Tourism Academy@Kolej Komuniti Langkawi is helping to organise the students’ trip home to return to their respective states such as Sabah, Selangor, Pahang, Kelantan and Penang.

”During the MCO period, the welfare of students in campus, and off-campus, is monitored at all times. Lecturers and staff of Langkawi Tourism Academy@Kolej Komuniti Langkawi also raised funds of more than RM3,000 to buy daily essential items for the students,” he added. -Bernama