MCO: Three factories in Taiping compounded for flouting SOP

TAIPING: Six compound notices totalling RM50,000 have been issued to three factories for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the compounds were issued during an integrated operation at the Kamunting Raya Industrial area, here today.

He said the operation also involved personnel from the National Security Council, State Health Department, International Trade and Industry Ministry, Department of Occupational Safety and Health and local authority.

Mior Faridalathrash said the three factories which included two rubber glove processing plants were compounded for operating with a workforce capacity over 60 per cent, failing to conduct disinfection three times a day and failing to ensure that all their workers check-in via the MySejahtera application.

In the operation, a factory was also ordered to close for having more than 60 per cent staff in attendance, he told a press conference at the Taiping district police headquarters, here.

Meanwhile, Mior Faridalathrash said a total of 4,685 factories in the state were inspected and 28 compound notices were issued for various SOP violations from June 1 until yesterday. — Bernama