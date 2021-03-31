MCO violation by VIPs : Police open 12 investigation papers

NILAI: The police have opened 12 investigation papers in connection with violation of standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) involving dignitaries or VIPs, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

“Of the number, three cases are still under investigation and two cases have been categorised as no further action (NFA) because they were on official duty and had adhered to the SOP set.

“As for the rest, they have been compounded and have paid the fine,“ he told reporters after officiating the Nilai district police headquarters, here, today.

He said the breach in SOPs among others involved a cycling programme which was officiated by the Local Government Housing Minister; inter-state travel to attend a wedding; and a visit to the Sendayan military camp by Senior Minister (Security Cluster).

Another case was that of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who reportedly did not scan the MySejahtera code and record his body temperature at a restaurant on March 19 and the investigation paper is still with Bukit Aman JSJ prosecution and legal division.

He said on the cycling programme officiated by Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who was alleged to have breached the SOP, the Brickfields district police chief confirmed that the event was organised with permission and had complied with the SOP.

“On the case involving Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, we will get a statement from the event organiser...it was an official visit but because reports were lodged we will still record statements,” he said.

As for the case involving several VIPs who have traveled from the Klang Valley to this state to attend a wedding at a hotel on March 14, Huzir said the police have yesterday recorded statements from the hotel management and more statements would be recorded soon.

Meanwhile, Huzir said last year, the country’s crime index was down by 24 per cent or 65,623 cases compared to 83,475 cases in 2019 and among the factors for the drop was the MCO implementation.

“During the MCO, movement was limited, enforcement personnel including the police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) were everywhere and there were on-going operations,“ he said. — Bernama