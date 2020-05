KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, the daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and her husband Datuk Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff are expected to be charged in the near future for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said they had received order from the Attorney-General’s Chambers to prosecute them in court.

“Police took their statements on April 24. The investigation paper was referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and we have received orders to charge them under Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“They will be charged in the near future,” he said in a statement today.

He said police had earlier opened an investigation paper under Section 269 of the Penal Code that involves negligent acts likely to cause the spread of a dangerous disease and Regulation 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 against the duo for violating the MCO.

Huzir also advised the public not to cause resentment and negative perception among the people that police are not taking any action against this alleged MCO violation.

He stressed that no individual could escape action if found to intentionally break the country’s laws.

Nurulhidayah, 41, had previously posted some pictures on Instagram of herself and her husband visiting two dignitaries during the MCO, which was implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. -Bernama