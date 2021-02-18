MCO violation: Police arrest man who threatened to kill cop

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a senior citizen who threatened to kill a policeman after being reprimanded for not observing physical distancing while at a restaurant in Taman Sri Manja, Petaling Jaya, yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 62-year-old local male suspect was seen gathering with two other customers at a table in the premises when a team of police officers on patrol approached to reprimand them.

“As a result, the two customers fled while the suspect refused to cooperate and acted aggressively by kicking and threatening one of the cops who reprimanded him,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect, who also uttered abusive words to policemen while at the Petaling Jaya police station, was remanded three days for further investigation.

He said checks found that the suspect did not have any past criminal records.

Nik Ezanee said the senior citizen was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the Movement Control Order (MCO). — Bernama