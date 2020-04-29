MCT introduces special promotion to help buyers from B40, M40 group

KUALA LUMPUR: Property developer, MCT Bhd is doing its part to reduce the burden of Malaysian property purchasers with the introduction of rebates, cash backs, discounts and a fully furnished package under a campaign called Sama Sama Special.

Happening throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, the campaign is targeted at house buyers in the B40 and M40 groups with MCT offering an extended period to make initial deposits and rebates of up to RM20,000.

The company is also extending a special rebate for healthcare and public services frontliners of the war against Covid-19, it said in a statement.

Among the current promotion is the easy ownership of Lakefront Homes in Cyberjaya, where buyers are given a 3+3-month grace period to seek end-financing facilities and to pay the initial deposit of RM2,825 in smaller instalments.

Additionally, a cash incentive of RM10,000 will be provided to buyers who successfully secures loan facilities within three months from the date of booking.

In the event that a loan is secured within three to six months from the booking date, buyers will be entitled to a RM5,000 cash incentive.

“Embracing the new norm, MCT is reaching out to its community of homeowners and potential buyers through video meetings; WhatsApp video-call service; 360 virtual tours of show units as well as personalised online video presentation services from now to May 12 or until the MCO is lifted,” it said. -Bernama